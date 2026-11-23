Fans can interact with digital versions of Haymitch and Effie through Proto's 3D effect displays, with real-time AI technology bringing the characters to life.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is using Proto Hologram technology to bring two of the film’s characters to shopping destinations and movie theaters across the United States.

The campaign, developed with Hologram Media Network (HMN) and creative agency Pretty Big Monster (PBM), launched November 19 at more than 75 locations. It runs through November 30, following the film’s theatrical release on November 20.

Visitors can encounter life-sized digital representations of Haymitch Abernathy and Effie Trinket, portrayed by Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning, through interactive Proto displays.

The production team filmed the actors on set and used real-time AI transformation technology to create the interactive experiences. The resulting content appears on Proto’s 3D effect displays, giving visitors the impression of interacting directly with the characters.

Taking the experience nationwide

The campaign uses HMN’s existing nationwide display network, supplemented by 15 temporary screens installed in movie theaters.

“We believe the most memorable experiences happen when people encounter something extraordinary in the places they already go to shop, see a movie or spend time together,” says Andrew Felts, CEO and Founder of Hologram Media Network.

Felts says the campaign brings an experience normally associated with a movie premiere into everyday public spaces, allowing fans to engage with the characters outside traditional promotional events.

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Pretty Big Monster developed the activation in collaboration with Lionsgate and HMN, combining the film’s creative assets with interactive display technology.

Jason Steinberg, Managing Director and Founder of PBM, describes the campaign as an opportunity to bring audiences closer to familiar characters through an immersive experience that can reach viewers nationwide.

The deployment also demonstrates how networked 3D effect displays can support large-scale entertainment marketing campaigns, extending interactive experiences beyond individual flagship locations or special events.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel set 24 years before the events of the original film.