The new Building App brings room bookings, visitor management, parking, and other office services into a single platform, with AI agents that can complete tasks on employees' behalf.

Lumapps has introduced the Building App, an AI-powered workplace application that gives employees a single point of access to building services, information, and everyday office tasks.

Announced on October 28, the application combines room and desk reservations, parking, locker management, visitor registration, digital access control and incident reporting. It also supports services such as catering and fitness classes.

Rather than requiring employees to navigate separate systems, the Building App uses AI agents that can respond to requests and carry out actions. An employee could, for example, ask the system to reserve a meeting room for 2 pm, register a visitor for the following day, or report a maintenance problem.

The application is built on the Lumapps employee experience platform and can be configured for different offices, locations and organizational requirements. Services, content and branding can vary by site while remaining accessible through the same app.

In April, Lumapps acquired digital signage software company Comeen, creating a unified enterprise platform for communication, knowledge management, workflows, and physical workplace services.

More than 50 services available

Lumapps says more than 50 services are available for activation, including integrations with workplace technology providers Vecos, Archilogic, XY Sense and Foodi. Additional services can be configured without coding.

“An office changes every day: a new service, a new site, new ways of working. The Building App evolves with the organization,” says Ben Gauthier, General Manager WEX at Lumapps.

The approach is intended to simplify workplace management, particularly for organizations with multiple locations and employees who divide their time between home and the office.

For employees, the emphasis is on simplifying routine interactions with workplace services. For facilities and workplace management teams, the platform offers a way to bring multiple services together without requiring employees to use separate applications for each function.