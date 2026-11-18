The exclusive content partnership brings business and financial journalism to workplace displays across Australia, with new advertising opportunities for Rampart's clients.

Australian out-of-home media company OOH Media has partnered with independent publisher Rampart to distribute business and financial news across more than 6,300 digital screens in office buildings nationwide.

The agreement, effective November 16, covers OOH Media’s Office network of lift and lobby displays, targeting business professionals and corporate decision-makers.

Founded by journalist Joe Aston, Rampart specializes in investigative reporting on business, finance and the Australian economy. Its content will be accompanied by material from two podcasts, Rampart Talks and Rampart Weekly, which examine companies, influential figures and corporate power.

The partnership also introduces a commercial opportunity for Rampart’s advertisers. Their content can be adapted into short-form formats for distribution across OOHmedia’s office network, extending campaigns beyond the publisher’s existing channels.

Joe Aston, founder of Rampart, described the agreement as an important step in expanding the publication’s audience and bringing its journalism directly into workplaces.

Bel Harper, chief product and marketing officer at OOH Media, said Rampart’s focus on business journalism makes it a strong fit for the company’s professional audience.

The agreement continues OOH Media’s strategy of combining advertising with editorial content across its digital OoH network. In September, the company announced a separate partnership with Australian broadcaster SBS to distribute news across office buildings, airports and universities.