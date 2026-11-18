signageOS has joined Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and is deploying Claude Mythos to identify vulnerabilities across its cloud infrastructure, APIs and device management software.

Digital signage device management company signageOS has joined Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program, gaining access to the AI developer’s Claude Mythos model to strengthen security across its platform.

The company is using Anthropic’s technology to identify and address vulnerabilities in its cloud services, APIs and software supporting more than 180,000 connected devices across over 50 hardware platforms.

Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program provides verified organizations with access to advanced AI models for defensive cybersecurity applications. Claude Mythos can analyze large codebases and identify subtle vulnerabilities with less manual guidance than earlier models.

SignageOS says it is incorporating the technology into its security processes, including checks of software releases before deployment.

Securing the management layer

Digital signage networks increasingly operate as part of enterprise IT infrastructure, making the platforms controlling them potential security targets.

A compromised management system can affect screens across multiple locations, regardless of the hardware manufacturer. In October 2025, for example, several Los Angeles Metro bus stop displays showed a false bomb warning following a breach of a third-party content system.

SignageOS already maintains SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, conducts annual independent penetration tests and requires multi-factor authentication for user accounts. Anthropic’s Claude Mythos adds another layer of automated vulnerability detection.

“The platform that manages a screen network has to be at least as secure as the network itself,” said Michael Žabka, signageOS Co-founder and CTO. He added that Claude Mythos helps identify weaknesses that conventional security tools and internal teams might overlook.

Extending security to hardware partners

SignageOS also plans to share relevant findings privately with hardware manufacturers when vulnerabilities involve their platforms, allowing partners to address issues before public disclosure.

“AI is reaching digital signage from two sides: onto the screens themselves, and into the way screen networks are run, to the point where teams can manage them by simply asking. None of that works unless the platform underneath is trusted,” said signageOS CEO Stan Richter.

As signage networks become more connected and increasingly incorporate AI, protecting the underlying management infrastructure is becoming an important consideration for operators and IT departments.