E-Paper DooH: E Ink Invests in Media Owner Soofa

E Ink has invested in Soofa, its first stake in a network operator. The solar kiosks are getting 75-inch color displays. The move brings E Ink closer to its own partners.

E Ink is putting money behind its vision for Digital-out-of-Home. The Taiwanese e-paper pioneer has announced a strategic investment in community media network operator Soofa, supporting the deployment of new 75-inch color e-paper displays across major US cities. The move marks E Ink’s first investment in a complete digital signage network operator.

For more than a decade, Soofa has pursued a very different approach to outdoor media. Founded in 2014, the company operates a network of solar-powered community kiosks – better described as digital outdoor totems – that provide residents with local news, weather updates, transit information and neighborhood messaging, while generating revenue through advertising.

A solar-powered e-paper kiosk in Boston (Image: Soofa)

The Boston-based company has established partnerships with more than 60 US municipalities, including Boston, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Unlike conventional digital signage deployments, Soofa’s kiosks are designed to operate without a wired power connection, dramatically reducing installation complexity and costs.

From community screens to large-format DooH

The strategic partnership with E Ink will enable Soofa to upgrade its network with 75-inch Kaleido color e-paper displays, moving beyond the small monochrome screens that characterized the company’s earlier generations of kiosks.

The new generation of displays significantly expands the commercial potential of the network. While community messaging remains a core use case, larger full-color screens create new opportunities for digital out-of-home advertising and place-based media.

E Ink has increasingly used dedicated investment funds to support businesses that build products and services around its display technology. By combining capital, product expertise and manufacturing capabilities, E Ink aims to accelerate adoption and expand the overall e-paper ecosystem.

A shared MIT heritage

The partnership is rooted in a long-standing relationship. Both E Ink and Soofa trace their origins to the MIT Media Lab, sharing a common background in transforming academic research into commercial applications.

Their collaboration began more than ten years ago and now enters a new phase as both companies seek to demonstrate that e-paper can become a viable platform for outdoor digital communications at scale.

The timing is notable. Following years of development, the digital signage industry increasingly sees large-format color e-paper as a potentially disruptive technology capable of expanding digitization beyond traditional premium locations where power and infrastructure are readily available.