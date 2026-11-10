Opinion: E-Paper Needs The Printing Industry

E Ink and Fujifilm - this partnership could be more significant than it appears at first glance. After all, the truly exciting market for e-paper displays begins where printing is still the norm today. An invidis commentary.

News about e-paper displays is picking up steam again. Here’s a product announcement, there’s an exciting case study or a technological advancement.

This isn’t really surprising. Many technologies don’t catch on overnight, but rather step by step. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting: E-paper is still a long way from the disruption that some expected two years ago.

Therefore, the deal between E Ink and Fujifilm deserves attention.

Everyone knows e-paper advantages

The advantages of e-paper have long been recognized in the digital signage industry. The displays are lightweight, relatively easy to install, and consume very little energy. Falling unit costs could resolve many of the challenges that have so far hindered a broader rollout.

There are certainly areas of application. In the transportation sector, for example, e-paper displays for passenger information have already established themselves as a viable alternative to printed notices. Fujifilm’s strong connections in this market can help kickstart larger rollouts.

But the truly interesting aspect of the partnership lies elsewhere: The grand vision for e-paper was never to replace LCD or LED displays. Its true strength lies in digitizing areas that were previously reserved for paper. Millions of price tags, promotional displays, promotional materials, and informational posters are still printed, distributed, and regularly replaced today.

The right conclusions

This is exactly where Fujifilm comes into play. The company is one of the major players in the imaging and printing industry. It understands the applications, the processes, and, above all, the customers who still rely on printed communication today.

Perhaps this is precisely the missing piece needed for e-paper displays to achieve a breakthrough. After all, if the technology is indeed intended primarily to replace paper, then display manufacturers and traditional integrators alone will hardly be able to drive the necessary scale. Growth occurs where existing print processes are digitized and where companies are actively seeking alternatives to printing.

So when the industry emphasizes that e-paper will replace neither LCD nor LED, it must also draw the right conclusions from this. The greatest growth potential for e-paper does not lie in the existing digital signage market. It lies in markets that have so far been dominated by paper. And that is why the Fujifilm deal could be more important to the future of e-paper displays than it appears at first glance.