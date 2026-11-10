Middle East Expansion: Axion Displays Appoints Nizar Naser

The former Digital Projection executive brings more than 22 years of regional experience as Axion expands its sales and support activities across the Middle East.

German AV technology distributor Axion Displays has appointed Nizar Naser as sales manager for the Middle East, strengthening its regional presence and relationships with distributors and system integrators.

Naser, who joined the company on October 1, brings more than 22 years of experience in business development, sales and strategic partnerships across the Middle East and Africa. His previous employers include Digital Projection, Crestron and Honeywell.

Based in Reutlingen, Germany, Axion Displays represents Digital Projection across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), providing sales, pre-sales consultancy, product sourcing and after-sales support.

Continuity for digital projection partners

In his new role, Naser will oversee business development across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the wider Middle East, focusing on professional AV, higher education, visitor attractions and immersive experiences.

His appointment is also intended to provide continuity for Digital Projection customers and channel partners who have worked with him in previous roles.

Beyond Digital Projection’s projector portfolio, Naser will promote Axion’s wider technology offerings, including Magnos LED displays, Brainsalt media servers and the company’s own software platforms.

“I’m delighted to join Axion Displays and continue working with the customers and partners I’ve built strong relationships with over many years,” Naser said.

Focus on existing AV infrastructure

Axion is also targeting opportunities in monitoring and maintaining existing AV installations.

Its recently introduced Radar platform provides real-time telemetry monitoring and predictive maintenance across AV systems from multiple manufacturers. The software is designed to help integrators identify potential problems, reduce downtime and extend equipment lifespans.

Dirk Siedle, CEO of Axion Displays, said the Middle East remains an important market for the company, with Naser’s appointment intended to strengthen local technical expertise and channel support.

The appointment was announced on November 3.