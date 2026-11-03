France: JC Decaux To Turn Centre Pompidou Renovation Site Into Advertising And Art Space

The outdoor advertising company will use the Paris landmark's renovation site for large-format advertising and artistic installations, with revenue helping fund restoration work through 2030.

JC Decaux has been selected to develop advertising and artistic installations around the Centre Pompidou in Paris while the landmark cultural institution undergoes a major renovation.

The project, managed through JC Decaux Artvertising, will transform parts of the renovation site into a large-format outdoor advertising and cultural space. Revenue from the advertising installations will contribute to funding the building’s restoration.

The Centre Pompidou, known for its distinctive exposed structural elements and colorful exterior, is undergoing a renovation scheduled to continue until its reopening in 2030.

Advertising meets public art

JC Decaux plans to use the construction site as an open-air exhibition space, combining brand advertising with artistic installations intended to engage pedestrians and visitors in the surrounding Marais and Les Halles districts.

The installations may also be accompanied by temporary events and brand activations at Place Stravinsky, the public square beside the museum.

The company describes the project as an opportunity for advertisers to participate in creative installations rather than simply occupy conventional billboard space.

“Together with JC Decaux, we want to turn this period of transformation into a creative moment that further enhances the Centre Pompidou’s reach and influence,” says Laurent Le Bon, President of the Centre Pompidou.

Supporting the renovation

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JC Decaux, says the company wants to turn the renovation site into an outdoor cultural experience that reflects the institution’s connection with contemporary art and the surrounding city.

The project continues JC Decaux’s work with major French landmarks, using advertising space associated with restoration projects to help generate funding while maintaining a public-facing presence during construction.

JC Decaux has not disclosed the size of the planned advertising installations, the technologies to be used or the financial value of the agreement.