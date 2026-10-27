ISE 2027: Former Google Manager Mo Gawdat Delivers Keynote

Where is AI headed, and what role will humans continue to play? Former Google X manager Mo Gawdat will make these questions the focus of his business keynote in Barcelona.

Mo Gawdat will deliver the business keynote at Integrated Systems Europe 2027, which takes place February 2–5 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via. The former Google manager will speak on the opening day in Conference Area CC4.

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His presentation is titled “When Human and Artificial Intelligence Unite: Building a Future Worth Living In.” In it, Mo Gawdat assesses the current impact of AI. He also examines the pace of change and human responsibility. Additionally, he will discuss how organizations should respond.

Career at IBM and Google

Over the course of more than 30 years, Mo Gawdat has worked for companies including IBM, Microsoft, and Google. At Google, he served as Chief Business Officer of the Google X innovation lab. He has published several books on happiness and AI, including “Scary Smart: The Future of AI and How You Can Save Our World.” His next book, “Alive: A Human’s Guide to Living in the World of AI,” has already been announced.

The registration for the big event in Barclona is already open, as invidis reported.