With E Ink Kaleido 3: Praevar Adds E-Paper To Outdoor Display Range

Praevar's latest outdoor display options target lower energy consumption, improved sunlight readability and longer equipment lifespans for DooH and public information networks.

Canadian outdoor display manufacturer Praevar has expanded its Podium Series with two new technologies, including an e-paper display powered by E Ink Kaleido 3 and a high-brightness LED model.

The additions bring the company’s outdoor display lineup to four technologies, alongside its existing LCD and high-brightness, low-power LCD models. All four use the same rugged enclosure platform, designed for continuous operation in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +50°C.

E-Paper for outdoor applications

The new Podium Eluminex E-Poster uses E Ink Kaleido 3 color e-paper technology, offering a reflective display that stays readable in direct sunlight without the continuous backlighting conventional LCD screens require.

According to Praevar, the display uses about one-tenth the power of traditional digital signage, with typical consumption of 28 watts when the integrated front light is off and 64 watts when illuminated.

The eposter supports 13.9 million colors and a 5,120 by 2,880-pixel resolution. Its matte, paper-like appearance makes it well suited to transit information, municipal signage, campuses, and other public spaces where low energy consumption and limited light emissions matter.

Unlike conventional digital displays, e-paper uses little power to display a static image, though the front light increases energy consumption when in use.

New LED option

Praevar has also introduced a Podium LED model delivering more than 4,000 nits of brightness, a 7,680Hz refresh rate, and a 160-degree viewing angle.

The display uses flip-chip COB/MIP technology for improved durability and is available in multiple pixel pitches for retail media, DooH, transportation and smart city installations.

The existing Podium DS LCD range remains available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch portrait formats, while the company’s high-brightness LCD model uses up to 35% less power than conventional high-brightness outdoor displays.

Praevar is also extending its Podium Midlife Extension Program, allowing operators to replace existing display technology with newer LCD, LED or e-paper options while retaining the original enclosure.

The approach could help operators reduce replacement costs and electronic waste while upgrading existing outdoor signage networks.