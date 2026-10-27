Viewsonic Solutions Hub: “Stock Beats Price”

London | Viewsonic is betting on full warehouses, partners and glass. At its new European hub, the manufacturer outlined its strategy and a 2028 chip-on-glass plan.

Two full French presses fill the new showroom with the smell of coffee. Together with carpeting and heating, they make the space feel cozy, especially with typically English weather outside. Still, the hub looks professional and, above all, new. Work on the showroom wrapped up only two weeks ago. “The paint is still drying,” said Alex Jones, business development manager UK, grinning.

The space covers about 60 square meters, or roughly 650 square feet, on the ground floor of Miles Yard in central London. Viewsonic already runs similar hubs in Taipei and New York.

Viewsonic’s new Solutions Hub is located in central London. (Image: invidis)

Instead of effects, the room relies on daylight and integrated technology. Viewsonic plans to use it for customer and partner demos. The company also wants to hold training sessions and webinars there for internal and external staff.

Q-Sys networked the technology in the room. The partner installed speakers, cameras and video endpoints as well as its own collaboration solutions. Nowsignage supplied the content management system, and B-Tech provided the display mounts.

Tech takes a back seat

The technology blends into the room rather than standing out and that is deliberate. Viewsonic does not want the tech itself to become the focus. Instead, it should fit into the space as naturally as possible.

Carsten Jochmann, head of AV Germany, and Manuel Kirchesch, business development manager Europe, represent Viewsonic at the hub. (Image: invidis)

Speakers returned to this point several times during the presentations. Manuel Kirchesch, business development manager Europe, said solutions must work intuitively and support users. Edward Orchard, sales director UK and Ireland at Q-Sys, said the technology should disappear so the experience can take center stage.

For that to work, the technology cannot fail. Viewsonic puts a priority on this as well. In its core markets of enterprise, education, hospitality and rental, the manufacturer aims to avoid return visits after a rollout.

Availability can cost more

Viewsonic can control how reliable its products are. It cannot control rising hardware costs or disrupted supply chains. Yet once a project is approved, partners and customers want their hardware delivered quickly. According to Viewsonic, they are then willing to pay more. “Stock beats price,” Alex Jones said.

Kirchesch confirmed this in a conversation with invidis. Viewsonic is building up stock at its warehouse in the Netherlands, he said. The focus is on preconfigured LED walls from 108 to 231 inches.

Chip-on-glass from 2028

The future of LED lies on glass, said Luke Cheng, director of global business development. So far, Viewsonic builds its all-in-one LEDs with processes such as chip-on-board, or COB. Chip-on-glass models, or COG, are set to follow from 2028. COG will not replace COB but will form a higher product tier.

Luke Cheng, director of global business development at Viewsonic, presents the company’s COG roadmap. (Image: invidis)

According to Cheng, glass modules are thinner, lighter and more energy efficient, cutting power consumption by about 20%. With this approach, Viewsonic aims to pit LED against LCD in meeting rooms, at sizes from 65 to 100 inches.

Product launches planned for 2027

Before moving to glass, Viewsonic is expanding its current portfolio. The fourth-generation foldable LDS136-152, also on show at the hub, has been available in Europe since October.

The fourth-generation foldable LDS136-152 is on show at the opening. (Image: invidis)

More launches follow in February 2027, including the LDC027 series. One of its three variants targets integrators who want to keep their own workflow.

Viewsonic will present the new products in Europe for the first time at ISE 2027 in Barcelona. With the new hub, European partners can now see Viewsonic solutions in person year-round.