Appointments & Promotions: AVI-SPL Promotes Christine Rogers To Lead XTG Division

Longtime executive succeeds XTG founder Julian Phillips, who will transition to a strategic advisory role in 2027.

AVI-SPL has promoted Christine Rogers to Senior Vice President of its Experiential Technology Group (XTG), placing her in charge of the division’s next phase of growth and development.

Rogers succeeds Julian Phillips, who has led XTG since its inception. Phillips will remain with AVI-SPL through the end of 2026 to support the leadership transition and work on strategic initiatives involving artificial intelligence, digital workplace experiences, and the future of work. Beginning in 2027, he will serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

Rogers has been closely involved in XTG’s development, having originally joined Whitlock to help establish its experiential technology practice. That business subsequently evolved into XTG following the merger of Whitlock and AVI-SPL in 2020.

She has since helped develop the group’s strategy, capabilities and team while strengthening relationships with customers and industry partners.

Building on XTG’s growth

AVI-SPL’s Experiential Technology Group specializes in technology-driven environments that combine audiovisual systems, digital content and spatial design. Its projects span corporate workplaces, museums, visitor centers, hospitality venues and other immersive environments.

The division focuses on integrating technology and creative design to deliver interactive experiences that support customer engagement, brand storytelling and workplace transformation.

“Christine has been integral to XTG’s success and evolution, and she is the right leader to take the business forward,” said Dale Bottcher, AVI-SPL’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Phillips joined Whitlock 16 years ago and played a central role in establishing and expanding XTG. Under his leadership, the group developed its combination of creative design, technical integration and experiential technology services.

“I’m honored to lead XTG into its next chapter,” Rogers said. “What makes XTG special is our ability to bring together creativity, technology and business strategy to create experiences that make a meaningful difference for our clients and their audiences.”

