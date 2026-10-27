Cloudcontrol: SignageOS Platform Supports iPads

With the new Cloudcontrol-based mobile device management by SignageOS, operators can now manage iPad kiosks and digital signage displays in one console.

SignageOS has extended its Cloudcontrol device management platform to support iPads, bringing Apple’s tablets into the same management environment as digital signage displays and players.

The new functionality is based on an in-house mobile device management (MDM) service developed by SignageOS and integrated with Apple Business Manager. The company says the addition removes the need for a separate third-party MDM platform or manual device configuration when deploying iPads in digital signage environments.

Many customer-facing deployments combine digital signage displays with tablets used for ordering, visitor check-in, or product information. Until now, these devices often required separate management and monitoring tools.

Security through kiosk mode

With the new Cloudcontrol integration, iPads assigned through Apple Business Manager can automatically enroll in the platform and install designated applications during initial startup, without requiring a wired connection or manual setup.

Cloudcontrol supports deployment of both the SignageOS player and third-party applications, including ordering and check-in solutions. A kiosk mode locks the device to a single application, even after a restart. For maintenance purposes, technicians can temporarily unlock a device for up to 30 minutes using a gesture and a pin code before it automatically returns to kiosk mode.

Within the Cloudcontrol interface, iPads appear alongside displays and players in a unified device list and can be filtered by platform. According to SignageOS, CloudControl already supports more than 50 display and player hardware platforms, with iPads now added as a supported device type.

In-house development

SignageOS emphasizes that the MDM service is developed and operated in-house, allowing iPad enrollment, application deployment and kiosk management to be handled directly within Cloudcontrol rather than through a separate administration platform.

“Our customers do not run only screens. The iPad at the counter is part of the same site, so it should be part of the same console,” said Lukas Danek, co-founder and chief product officer of SignageOS.

The company positions the new feature primarily for three groups: operators managing iPad kiosks at counters, entrances or on the shop floor, systems integrators deploying tablet-based solutions for customers, and software providers whose applications run on both iPads and digital signage displays.

The full launch of iPad management in Cloudcontrol is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. Operators who run iPad kiosks and want early access can contact sales@signageos.io.