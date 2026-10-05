Automotive Digital Signage: Spectrio And SignageOS Partner To Expand Hardware Compatibility

The partnership allows automotive dealerships to manage digital signage across different hardware platforms while extending the life of existing displays.

Spectrio has partnered with SignageOS to give automotive dealerships and multi-location dealer groups greater flexibility in deploying and managing digital signage across different hardware platforms.

The integration lets Spectrio’s content management system (CMS) work across Android, Brightsign, Windows, Tizen, WebOS, ChromeOS, System-on-Chip (SoC) displays, and custom hardware configurations.

For dealerships operating a mix of older and newer displays, the partnership offers a way to consolidate signage management without replacing existing equipment simply to accommodate a different CMS.

SignageOS provides a standardized integration framework that connects hardware-level controls with cloud-based content management systems. The technology allows operators to manage and monitor different devices remotely, reducing the complexity of maintaining signage networks across multiple locations.

A Spectrio digital signage display in an automotive showroom. The company’s partnership with SignageOS aims to simplify hardware management across dealership networks (Image: Spectrio)

Spectrio has integrated the technology into its Intelligent Engagement Suite, allowing automotive customers to manage content delivery across different hardware environments through its existing CMS.

“Dealerships shouldn’t have to overhaul their physical hardware just to upgrade their digital display strategy,” said Lukas Danek, chief product officer at SignageOS.

He said the integration allows automotive groups to bring existing screens and new displays together under a common management system.

The companies also see opportunities to reduce deployment costs while extending the operational life of existing equipment. For large dealership groups, this could simplify network expansion and reduce dependence on individual hardware manufacturers.s

Christian Armstrong, Spectrio’s vice president of product management, said the partnership will help automotive customers modernize their signage networks while still supporting legacy equipment.