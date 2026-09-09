Retail Media: Zetadisplay Builds Spar Network

Zetadisplay is building the first retail media network for Spar, an international retailer with stores across Europe. The Central European rollout is based on Retailmediatools, the retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform Zetadisplay recently acquired.

Spar’s Central European stores are getting their first retail media network, built by longtime technology partner Zetadisplay. The project is led by Zetadisplay’s Austria team, which has worked with Spar for more than a decade. The rollout started with a pilot program and runs through the end of the year.

The project is built on Retailmediatools, the retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform Zetadisplay recently acquired. According to Zetadisplay, the deal creates the first fully integrated, retailer-owned media ecosystem connecting brick-and-mortar retail with digital advertising and gives retailers full control over their retail media operations.

Hundreds of Additional Displays

The long-standing partnership has already produced digital menu boards, deli-counter screens, kiosk ordering systems, mosaic walls and employee information screens. The new rollout adds hundreds of displays, creating a robust digital signage network for retail media and other in-store communication. Existing displays are also being repositioned to better match evolving shopper behavior, based on Zetadisplay’s research into customer journeys and in-store engagement.

The entire network runs on Zetadisplay’s own Engage Suite platform, which will also launch in Slovenian Spar stores. Engage Suite handles content creation, scheduling and reporting.

Spar Controls Content

Spar retains full control over its retail media ecosystem and decides which brands can advertise on the network.

Bernhard Schuch, key account manager at Zetadisplay, said: “Retail media is transforming stores from places where transactions happen into powerful media channels. By combining first-party data, audience insights and strategically placed digital touchpoints, retailers such as Spar can deliver more relevant customer experiences while creating scalable new revenue opportunities.”