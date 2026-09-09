Workplace Experience: Lumapps Names Sébastien Cano CEO

The enterprise communications company has appointed an experienced software executive to lead its next phase of growth.

Lumapps has appointed Sébastien Cano as CEO, effective Dec. 1. He will take over day-to-day management from company founder Sébastien Ricard, who will become executive chairman.

Cano has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software. He previously held senior roles at technology companies Thales and Gemalto, where he led international operations and business expansion.

Based at Lumapps’ US headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cano will focus on advancing the company’s Workhub product strategy and expanding its business internationally. Lumapps describes Workhub as an AI-powered employee hub that combines workplace communications, productivity tools, learning and workflows.

“My priority will be accelerating our Workhub innovation roadmap, and ensuring every employee across lines of business and industries maximizes the value of their Lumapps solution in an AI-driven world,” Cano said.

Building a broader workplace platform

The leadership change comes as Lumapps expands beyond its roots in employee communications. As reported by invidis in April, the company announced plans to acquire French digital signage and workplace services provider Comeen.

The proposed acquisition adds workplace experience functions to the Lumapps platform, including digital signage, room and desk booking, visitor management and other tools connecting employees with physical office spaces.

Ricard will remain involved in Lumapps’ long-term strategy and corporate governance. He founded the company more than a decade ago.

Lumapps says its platform serves more than 10 million users and integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.



