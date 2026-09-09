Urban DooH Networks: KED Launches Connected DooH Network in Seoul

The initial installation comprises seven three-sided digital media structures along one of Seoul’s busiest shopping streets with six more are scheduled to follow by year-end.

South Korean OoH media operator KED has launched a connected digital out of home network in Seoul’s Myeongdong tourism and shopping district.

Tentatively named Myeongdong Avenue, the network initially features seven digital media structures installed along a roughly 200-meter (656 feet) section of the district’s main street.

Each structure carries three screens measuring 2 meters wide by 6.5 meters high (about 6.5 feet wide by 21 feet high). The three-sided design allows advertising to be seen by pedestrians and passing vehicles approaching from different directions.

Rather than operating as standalone displays, the screens are connected as a single network. Advertisers can therefore run coordinated campaigns and repeat messages as pedestrians move along the street.

Thirteen structures planned

KED plans to install another six structures by the end of 2026, bringing the Myeongdong Avenue network to 13.

Myeongdong is one of Seoul’s best-known tourism and retail destinations. The district includes department stores, fashion and luxury retailers, hotels, and other tourism-related businesses, and attracts both Korean shoppers and international visitors.

The launch expands KED’s out-of-home portfolio into another major consumer destination in Seoul. The company already operates OoH advertising businesses on Seoul buses and at Incheon International Airport and Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

With Myeongdong Avenue, KED is extending its footprint into a prominent tourism and shopping district while adding a street-level network designed for synchronized campaigns rather than individual screen placements.