Projection Mapping: Panasonic Lights Up Budapest

Panasonic used 67 PT-RQ45K laser projectors to light up Budapest for Hungary's national holiday. The manufacturer calls it the largest deployment of the model worldwide, backed by a drone show and fireworks.

Panasonic’s new high-brightness projection technology lit up several central Budapest landmarks on August 20, 2026, Hungary’s St. Stephen’s Day national holiday.

The setup combined 67 new PT-RQ45K laser projectors with 16 PT-RQ35K units. Together they created projection mapping on both sides of the Hungarian Parliament Building.

The PT-RQ45K laser projector in action (Image: Panasonic)

The Chain Bridge and buildings along the Pest side of the Danube were also lit up. Panasonic calls it the largest deployment of the PT-RQ45K worldwide to date.

The PT-RQ45K is built for large live events and elaborate projection mapping. It delivers 42,000 lumens of brightness and 4K image output, matching the footprint of the established PT-RQ35K series. Panasonic’s Quad Pixel Drive technology produces 4K images at up to 3,840 x 2,400 pixels. A built-in 5-inch color monitor, a 12G-SDI input and a remote preview function simplify setup for complex multi-projector productions.

More Than 300 Companies, 1,000 Professionals

Production company Centrum Production led the project. Dániel Besnyő directed and served as overall project lead. Gergő Geltz headed the light art content team, while Mátyás Kálmán served as artistic director. The production wrapped after six weeks.

Historic building façades along the Danube riverbank were also lit up. (Image: Panasonic)

More than 300 companies and about 1,000 professionals worked on the creative and technical execution, including six light art studios and eight light artists who designed the animations and visual content.

“We’ve worked with Panasonic projectors at Hungary’s national holiday celebrations in Budapest in previous years, so we knew we could rely on their performance,” says Dániel Besnyő of Centrum Production.

About 2,000 drones flew over the Budapest night sky, forming various national symbols. (Image: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s projector and display division has operated under the Mevix brand since 2025, continuing the projector business formerly run by Panasonic Connect.

About 2,000 drones also flew over Budapest as part of the holiday show, forming various national symbols in the night sky. Fireworks closed out the celebration.