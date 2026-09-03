AV Education: Avixa Awards 10 Michael Vergauwen Scholarships

The Avixa Foundation has named 10 recipients of its 2026 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship, selected from what the organization says was a record number of applications.

Each recipient receives a one-time US$2,500 contribution toward tuition for studies in professional AV, creative technology, and integrated experiences. The 10 awards total $25,000 in financial support.

The scholarship honors Michael Vergauwen, the late COO of AVI Systems, now Forté, and a longtime Avixa board member who advocated for education and professional development within the AV industry.

The 2026 recipients

Logan Anthony progressed from student technician to AV technician supervisor at Pace University, where he manages campus AV operations while studying computer science and networked AV infrastructure.

progressed from student technician to AV technician supervisor at Pace University, where he manages campus AV operations while studying computer science and networked AV infrastructure. Ben Howard began working with theatrical lighting at age 12 and now leads a Western Carolina University team providing technical support for campus events.

began working with theatrical lighting at age 12 and now leads a Western Carolina University team providing technical support for campus events. Taha Jamshidi has explored projection, immersive technologies and lecture-hall systems at the University of Toronto and UCLA, with the goal of designing more accessible educational environments.

has explored projection, immersive technologies and lecture-hall systems at the University of Toronto and UCLA, with the goal of designing more accessible educational environments. Jordan McPhee discovered professional AV while working at the University of Colorado Boulder and now combines film studies with an interest in producing large-scale live events.

discovered professional AV while working at the University of Colorado Boulder and now combines film studies with an interest in producing large-scale live events. Ana Olmeda supports classroom AV installations, technology integration and fabrication at the University of Texas at El Paso while studying mechanical engineering.

supports classroom AV installations, technology integration and fabrication at the University of Texas at El Paso while studying mechanical engineering. Ethan Poon founded a digital media nonprofit whose volunteers have created more than 650 websites for small businesses and nonprofit organizations across 18 countries.

founded a digital media nonprofit whose volunteers have created more than 650 websites for small businesses and nonprofit organizations across 18 countries. Samantha Rosinski works as a post-production lab assistant at Chapman University and produces promotional videos for nonprofit organizations while pursuing a career in film and television.

works as a post-production lab assistant at Chapman University and produces promotional videos for nonprofit organizations while pursuing a career in film and television. Tyler Stanga entered the AV industry through a co-op with sparkAV and plans to specialize in control system integration and electrical infrastructure for large AV installations.

entered the AV industry through a co-op with sparkAV and plans to specialize in control system integration and electrical infrastructure for large AV installations. Doan Tran studies electrical engineering and computer science and hopes to develop technologies that improve access to healthcare, education and government services.

studies electrical engineering and computer science and hopes to develop technologies that improve access to healthcare, education and government services. Melody Vilitchai discovered lighting design while working as a follow-spot operator and plans to develop her artistic and technical skills through a career in theater.

“This year’s winners have amazing personal stories, hailing from every part of North America,” says Joseph Valerio, director of the Avixa Foundation. “Each paved a unique path for themselves toward an AV career through some combination of hard work, studies and sheer ambition.”

The Avixa Foundation says it has awarded more than $800,000 to nearly 500 students and emerging professionals through its scholarship programs.