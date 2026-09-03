US$2,500 awards support students pursuing careers spanning networked AV, live production, educational technology, engineering, interactive media and lighting design.
AV Education: Avixa Awards 10 Michael Vergauwen Scholarships
The Avixa Foundation has named 10 recipients of its 2026 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship, selected from what the organization says was a record number of applications.
Each recipient receives a one-time US$2,500 contribution toward tuition for studies in professional AV, creative technology, and integrated experiences. The 10 awards total $25,000 in financial support.
The scholarship honors Michael Vergauwen, the late COO of AVI Systems, now Forté, and a longtime Avixa board member who advocated for education and professional development within the AV industry.
The 2026 recipients
- Logan Anthony progressed from student technician to AV technician supervisor at Pace University, where he manages campus AV operations while studying computer science and networked AV infrastructure.
- Ben Howard began working with theatrical lighting at age 12 and now leads a Western Carolina University team providing technical support for campus events.
- Taha Jamshidi has explored projection, immersive technologies and lecture-hall systems at the University of Toronto and UCLA, with the goal of designing more accessible educational environments.
- Jordan McPhee discovered professional AV while working at the University of Colorado Boulder and now combines film studies with an interest in producing large-scale live events.
- Ana Olmeda supports classroom AV installations, technology integration and fabrication at the University of Texas at El Paso while studying mechanical engineering.
- Ethan Poon founded a digital media nonprofit whose volunteers have created more than 650 websites for small businesses and nonprofit organizations across 18 countries.
- Samantha Rosinski works as a post-production lab assistant at Chapman University and produces promotional videos for nonprofit organizations while pursuing a career in film and television.
- Tyler Stanga entered the AV industry through a co-op with sparkAV and plans to specialize in control system integration and electrical infrastructure for large AV installations.
- Doan Tran studies electrical engineering and computer science and hopes to develop technologies that improve access to healthcare, education and government services.
- Melody Vilitchai discovered lighting design while working as a follow-spot operator and plans to develop her artistic and technical skills through a career in theater.
“This year’s winners have amazing personal stories, hailing from every part of North America,” says Joseph Valerio, director of the Avixa Foundation. “Each paved a unique path for themselves toward an AV career through some combination of hard work, studies and sheer ambition.”
The Avixa Foundation says it has awarded more than $800,000 to nearly 500 students and emerging professionals through its scholarship programs.