Sports Venues: VeroLED Overhauls Displays At Napoli Stadium

Naples-based company replaced around 3,000 power supplies after electrical and thermal problems disrupted the commissioning of two large-format LED displays.

Two LED video boards at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples have undergone a major electrical overhaul after experiencing power and overheating problems during commissioning.

The displays, which have a combined surface area of more than 270 square meters, are installed at opposite ends of the stadium with one using a 10 mm pixel pitch, while the other has an 8 mm pixel pitch.

According to VeroLED, the stadium’s electrical infrastructure repeatedly tripped when the displays were placed under load so the company was brought in to diagnose the problems and complete the installation.

Power supplies replaced

VeroLED used a three-phase power-quality analyzer and thermal-imaging cameras to examine the display systems. Its measurements identified a power factor of approximately 0.50, along with high current harmonic distortion.

The company attributed the readings to power supplies without power-factor correction. It said the resulting current levels overloaded neutral conductors and caused upstream protection equipment to trip, including when the displays were operating at medium loads.

Working within a 20-day window between SSC Napoli home matches, VeroLED replaced approximately 3,000 power supplies with Mean Well RSP-320-5 units featuring active power-factor correction.

The company also rerouted DC distribution cabling to reduce voltage drops and recalibrated the displays’ receiving cards and power-startup sequences.

Brightness capped at 5,000 nits

Following the work, VeroLED measured the displays’ power factor at 0.97. It said peak demand fell from approximately 140 kW to 80 kW, a reduction of about 43%, and that the installation subsequently received approval from local authorities.

The thermal measurements also prompted the company to cap the displays’ maximum brightness at 5,000 nits, rather than the specified maximum of 8,000 nits. VeroLED said the lower setting reduces thermal stress while providing sufficient brightness for the stadium environment.