Global Partnership: Avocor Validates Korbyt CMS For B-Series Displays

Korbyt application runs directly on the displays’ Android 14 processor, allowing existing customers to add the B-Series to their digital signage estates without changing platforms.

Avocor and Korbyt have formed a global partnership covering integrated digital signage deployments across enterprise, manufacturing, hospitality, and retail environments.

The application can be installed directly on the displays and uses their integrated Android 14 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Avocor introduced its B-Series at ISE 2026 as part of its expansion from collaboration displays into the commercial digital signage market.

Customers already using Korbyt can add B-Series displays to their existing networks without adopting a different CMS or external media player. The companies said joint customers have already expressed interest in using the combination for manufacturing and supply-chain applications, including the delivery of real-time operational data on production floors.

AI-assisted management

The Korbyt platform includes AI-supported tools for automating tasks such as content scheduling. It can also provide engagement data, including estimated views and dwell time.

“Since launching the B-Series at ISE, we’ve been committed to building relationships that enhance user experience, and working with Korbyt means our customers can expect a CMS platform that works as one with our displays,” said Dana Corey, global general manager at Avocor.

Andrew Gildin, vice president of channel sales and revenue operations at Korbyt, said the validation gives customers a ready-to-deploy combination rather than requiring them to integrate separate display and software components.

The agreement expands Korbyt’s network of display hardware partners as it targets larger enterprise deployments. As reported by invidis, Korbyt appointed Andrew Robson as CEO in May, tasking him with scaling the Korbyt Anywhere platform and expanding the company’s global enterprise business.