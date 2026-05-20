Appointments: Andrew Robson named CEO at Korbyt 

Korbyt has appointed Andrew Robson as CEO, with Travis Kemp and Nathan Fullington also moving into expanded C-level roles.

Korbyt has named Andrew Robson chief executive officer as the company looks to scale its Korbyt Anywhere platform and expand its enterprise communications business.

Robson joins Korbyt from Verity, a research management software, data and analytics company serving financial services firms, where he was CEO from 2021 until its acquisition by TMX Group in 2025. He previously served as president of Earnest Analytics and spent more than a decade at GLG, where he was head of revenue for North American financial services.

Korbyt said Robson will focus on product innovation, customer engagement, global market expansion and scaling the Korbyt Anywhere platform, which supports enterprise communications, digital signage and space management across screens, spaces and devices.

The Dallas-based company also announced two internal promotions. Travis Kemp has been named chief product officer, with responsibility for the Korbyt Anywhere platform, including AI-powered digital signage and space management features. Nathan Fullington has been named chief customer officer, overseeing customer success, customer experience and long-term customer growth.

Korbyt is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Clearhaven Partners and serves enterprise customers in sectors including financial services, banking, manufacturing and logistics.