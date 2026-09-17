European DooH: Ocean Outdoor Enters France

Ocean Outdoor has entered into a partnership with Cityz Media in Klépierre’s French shopping centers. Under the agreement, the out-of-home advertising company will assist in delivering high-quality DooH experiences.

Ocean Outdoor has entered into a partnership with Cityz Media, an OoH/DooH network operator in France. The agreement covers Klépierre’s shopping centers in France, including 38 locations such as Créteil Soleil and Val d’Europe in the Paris region, as well as Grand Place in Grenoble.

The partnership is part of Cityz Media’s DooH contract with Klépierre, which was successfully renewed following a competitive bidding process. Cityz Media also serves as the network operator for Westfield in France – Westfield is also Ocean Outdoor’s DooH partner.

Support from Ocean Labs

Ocean Labs, Ocean’s brand experience unit, will assist in the implementation of large-scale OoH and experiential campaigns at Klépierre locations in France, supported by Ocean Studio, the company’s in-house design department.

Didier Quillot, CEO of Cityz Media, comments: “Having access to Ocean Labs and Studio will power our DooH production capabilities, tapping into the best creative minds in the business to deliver quality experiences for brands and audiences across Klépierre’s destinations.”

Cityz Media’s OoH portfolio includes a mix of large- and small-format full-motion screens.

Joining “The Alliance”

“Ocean’s entry into the French market reflects the exceptional growth of DH in premium malls”, says Catherine Morgan, Group Managing Director of Ocean Labs. “We’re excited to bring our Ocean Labs and Studio capabilities to France with Cityz Media and Klépierre, giving brands and agencies new ways to stand out, build deeper audience connections and deliver impact at scale across France’s leading retail destinations.”

The agreement also provides for Klépierre to join Ocean’s international sales network, “The Alliance,” which spans 12 countries.

Ocean itself currently operates in seven other European markets, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries, and Germany. Ocean Labs and Studios will now operate in a total of nine markets.

Ocean Outdoor focuses on large-format, experience-based DooH. Just recently, the DooH company announced changes to its flagship concept, the Piccadilly Lights in London.