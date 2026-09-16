OAAA Research: Retail OoH Prompts Action From 86% Of Consumers

Research from The Harris Poll and the OAAA finds that consumers remain interested in in-store brand experiences and retail advertising. Timely information about product availability and limited offers generated particularly strong responses.

Almost nine in 10 US consumers would attend a live brand activation, according to research from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America, OAAA, and The Harris Poll.

The study found that 89% of adults ages 18 to 64 would attend a live marketing event or promotional experience. Free samples or product trials would motivate 51% to participate, while 45% cited free merchandise.

Among respondents who had attended an activation, 40% made a purchase at the event. Another 30% later searched for the product in stores, while 27% purchased it afterward.

The findings reflect reported behavior and consumer intentions rather than directly measured sales.

Retail influence rises near purchase

More than three-quarters of respondents, or 77%, recalled seeing retail OoH advertising recently. That figure increased to 81% among Gen Z adults.

The reported influence of retail OoH increased as consumers moved closer to a purchase. Half said retailer advertising affected their decisions in the days before shopping, compared with 59% immediately outside a store and 64% inside it.

Overall, 86 percent said they would take some form of action after seeing an interesting retail OoH ad. The most common responses included visiting the retailer’s website or app (45%); searching for the retailer online (42%); and visiting the physical store (33%).

Messages containing timely information produced some of the strongest stated responses. Seventy-three percent said they would visit a nearby store that day if an OoH ad indicated that a product was available for same-day pickup. Another 87% said they would redeem a time-limited offer promoted through OoH.

The research also found that 69% considered OoH advertising more human than online or mobile ads, while 64% viewed it as more culturally relevant.

“OoH can create discovery, bring people into an activation or store, and keep a brand top of mind long after that moment is over,” said Anna Bager, president and CEO of OAAA.