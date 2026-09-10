DooH: Piccadilly Lights Adds a Physical Dimension

London | Landsec and Ocean Outdoor are selling Piccadilly Lights and The Venue beneath it as a single digital-physical package, with a screen reconfiguration in January 2027 designed to tie the two closer together.

London has no shortage of digital pop-up spaces. Outernet and the Future Store have set the pace for the format in the West End. What Landsec and Ocean Outdoor presented in London on Wednesday is a pop-up with a different selling point: a guaranteed presence on Piccadilly Lights – probably the most iconic global DooH screen.

Three floors under the screen

The Venue sits directly below Piccadilly Lights. Landsec opened the space in 2023, and Ocean Outdoor lists it at 617 square metres (6,650 square feet). The space spans three floors and can accommodate more than 540 people. The ground floor is dominated by a wall-filling Aoto MicroLED with a 1.2mm pixel pitch. The basement is built around projection mapping.

Content across the building runs through Canvas Pro, the British media server platform that also manages the Piccadilly Lights screen itself. A DMX lighting system is synchronised to the content, alongside immersive audio and projection, so a launch inside The Venue and the takeover on the screen above can be run as one orchestrated sequence rather than two separately produced campaigns.

Piccadilly Lights The Venue Launch (Image: invidis) Piccadilly Lights The Venue Launch (Image: invidis) Piccadilly Lights The Venue Launch (Image: invidis) Piccadilly Lights The Venue Launch (Image: invidis) Piccadilly Lights The Venue Launch (Image: invidis)

Freeze function turns the screen into a shop window

The commercial hook is access to the screen. Brands that book The Venue receive one of the advertising positions on Piccadilly Lights, and from January 2027 that position can be locked in place. The patchwork, which normally rotates around, will freeze right above The Venue. If a brand books both spaces, they will own that 125-square-metre slot right above The Venue itself. The rest of the patchwork will carry on, but that brand gets an anchor screen directly above their physical activation.

In practice, the frozen segment works as an extended shop window for whatever is happening inside. Events in The Venue can also be live-streamed to the full screen.

What changes on the screen in January 2027

The reformat comes a decade after the landmark’s relaunch as a single curved LED display, which followed a nine-month renovation. Full-screen domination moves from one 40-second slot per hour to two 60-second takeovers per hour. The four-part production grid, which previously capped continuous video creative at roughly 550 to 600 square metres, is removed, giving advertisers the full 783.5 square meters as one canvas for launches, trailer-style content and 3D DeepScreen effects.

Outside domination periods, the patchwork remains, standardised into six equal slots. Ocean can trade between five and six brands depending on demand. Long-term residents include Coca-Cola, on the site since 1954, and Samsung, since 1994. If demand fluctuates, Ocean Outdoor doesn’t need to drop pricing; thay can maintain the premium nature and drop down to five brands.

Trust, sales and social reach

The pitch to brands rests on the argument that digital-first companies gain credibility through physical presence at a landmark location. Landsec and Ocean point to L’Oréal, whose Worth it Experience combined the screen, The Venue and Boots activity. Figures presented at the event put incremental revenue for L’Oréal at around GBP 1 million; Landsec’s case study records the brand’s best-ever sales week by value at the Boots Piccadilly Circus store and 11 million people reached on social media.

HBO Max used both assets for a two-day UK launch pop-up that produced over 9.5 million impressions, while 900 social posts followed and coverage extended to 33 countries, according to the operators. A BBC Studios takeover for Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday in May 2026 reached 1.35 billion global views.

A new study commissioned from Truth Consulting, covering ten campaigns, reports that the screen can account for over 33% of the organic digital impressions generated by a campaign and that a single campaign can reach audiences in up to 107 countries. Those are operator-commissioned findings and should be read as such.

The reconfigured format goes live in January 2027.