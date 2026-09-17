With Matternet: AVI-SPL Wants To Transport AV Equipment Via Drones

AVI-SPL partners with Matternet to use autonomous drones for faster delivery of mission-critical parts, reducing service delays in congested cities.

International integrator AVI-SPL announced a partnership with Matternet, accordong to their own information the world’s only FAA Type-Certified drone delivery platform, to deploy drone logistics to projects in metropolitan markets.

The partnership aims to deliver critical AV equipment and replacement parts to field technicians in minutes, reducing delays in congested urban and suburban areas.

“At AVI-SPL, we are always looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience and support our technicians in the field,” said John Murphy, COO at AVI-SPL. “This partnership is an important step toward reimagining how critical equipment moves through our service ecosystem.” According to Murphy, autonomous drone delivery can reduce transportation delays, and create entirely new service capabilities for our customers.

For premium SLAs

AVI-SPL expects the drone delivery service to be used primarily for the rapid transport of critical components to installers and technicians working in congested urban areas, helping to avoid delays associated with ground transportation. The company also sees an opportunity to develop premium support offerings, enabling faster response times and more demanding service-level agreements for customers with high service requirements.

Over time, AVI-SPL plans to integrate the service more broadly across its supply chain network, with the aim of reducing reliance on road transport and improving operational efficiency in dense metropolitan markets.

“Drone delivery will transform time-critical B2B logistics,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and CEO of Matternet. “Instead of waiting hours for a part, a technician can have it within minutes, which allows a job to be completed faster and at a lower cost. We’re excited to partner with AVI-SPL to bring the value of ultra-fast autonomous delivery to this vertical.”