DooH: Olive Young Targets LA K-Beauty Fans With Event-Driven OoH Campaign

Blooming Terra concentrated the campaign around the three days of Olive Young Festa LA 2026, which drew approximately 100,000 visitors.

CJ Olive Young used an OoH campaign in Los Angeles to support its 2026 Festa LA event, which attracted roughly 100,000 K-beauty consumers, brands and industry professionals August 14-16.

Blooming Terra delivered the campaign, timing the media exposure to coincide with the festival rather than spreading it over a longer period.

Olive Young expands beyond Korea

The campaign comes as Olive Young continues to build its profile outside its home market. The South Korean health and beauty retailer has developed a store network of more than 1,300 locations and has been expanding its presence internationally.

As invidis reported in November 2025, Olive Young has emerged as one of South Korea’s dominant beauty retailers, combining extensive digital signage with a store format built around the country’s growing K-beauty industry.

Olive Young Festa LA 2026 takes over a large-format digital display near the Los Angeles Convention Center during the three-day K-beauty event (Image: BloomingTerra)

Digital displays also feature prominently at the retailer’s major stores in Korea. Its five-story Olive Young N Seongsu location in Seoul incorporates LED and other digital signage throughout the 4,620-square-meter space, including transparent LED installations and large-format displays, which invidis covered in June.

The Los Angeles campaign brings that focus on digital media into the OoH environment as Olive Young works to build awareness with US consumers.