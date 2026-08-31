Simon: Mall Giant Launches Retail Media Network 

The US shopping center operator is combining digital displays, consumer data and online channels in a commerce media network spanning more than 200 destinations.

Mall operator Simon has launched Simon Media Network, bringing together advertising across its shopping centers with first-party consumer data and digital channels to help brands target and measure campaigns across physical and online environments.

The network spans over 200 Simon shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. According to Adweek, Simon says its properties receive billions of visits globally each year, with over US$100 billion in commerce generated across its portfolio annually.

The launch builds on an existing advertising business that includes thousands of digital screens across Simon properties, along with branded experiential campaigns for retailers and marketers.

Beyond the mall screen

What changes with Simon Media Network is the addition of data, targeting and measurement around that physical advertising footprint.

Advertisers can run campaigns across digital displays inside Simon properties, experiential activations, ShopSimon.com, the Simon+ loyalty program and Simon-owned social and digital channels, as well as media outside Simon’s own platforms. Campaigns can be targeted nationally, regionally, by market or to individual properties.

Simon says its first-party consumer intelligence lets advertisers measure metrics including visits, transactions, and engagement, providing closed-loop attribution intended to show whether advertising exposure led to consumer action.

“What makes Simon Media Network attractive is our ability to bring together brands, consumers and experiences in places where real life happens,” said Lee Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer at Simon. “Simon Media Network gives marketers an opportunity to reach those audiences.”