LED: SNA Displays Brings Times Square History To Life

More than 2,700 square feet of DV-LED, processing 86 million pixels, powers immersive exhibits inside the new Times Travel attraction in New York.

SNA Displays has supplied more than 2,700 square feet (251 square meters) of direct-view LED for Times Travel, a new immersive attraction inside One Times Square in New York.

The attraction explores the history of Times Square and its New Year’s Eve Ball drop through interactive exhibits, video and other digital experiences. The indoor LED network uses pixel pitches ranging from 1.5 mm to 6 mm and processes more than 86 million pixels.

One of the largest installations is in the Cellar Crystal Core exhibit, where 142 linear feet (43 meters) of 1.5 millimetre LED walls follow a pathway through the space. The displays use both concave and convex curves as visitors move through motion-activated photo portals and other historical content.

Visitors experience Times Travel’s immersive digital storytelling inside One Times Square, with LED displays surrounding the attraction’s seating area (Image: Jamestown LP)

Another 1.5 mm installation forms the centerpiece of the Decades of Change exhibit. The 50-foot-long (15-meter) concave display wraps around visitors as they take a virtual taxi ride up Broadway through different periods in Times Square history.

The experience passes historic Broadway theaters, marquees and other scenes associated with the neighborhood’s development.

One Times Square transformation

The project is part of a wider redevelopment of One Times Square, the building best known as the home of the annual New Year’s Eve Ball drop. SNA Displays also recently upgraded the building’s exterior LED network.

Experience design firm Roto provided design consultation for Times Travel, while SNA Displays and AMA Signs handled installation. Elevate serves as the property’s operating partner and exclusive brand partnerships agency.