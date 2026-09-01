Displayce Analysis: Programmatic DooH Surges in DACH Region

Programmatic DooH is surging across the DACH region – in campaign and in impression volume. This suggests a new Displayce analysis using the DSP's own data.

Programmatic DooH is climbing sharply across the DACH region. That’s the finding of a new analysis by Displayce, a demand-side platform, covering campaign and impression volume.

Programmatic DooH revenue reached roughly $1.4 billion worldwide in 2025, according to a study by the World Out of Home Organization. Europe posted a programmatic penetration rate of 9.4 percent. Ahead of Dmexco 2026, Displayce examined how programmatic out-of-home trading is developing specifically in the DACH region.

For the analysis, the company reviewed its own data from January 1 through July 29, 2026, and compared it with the prior year.

1.01 billion impressions

The results suggest programmatic bookings are becoming more popular and more local. Advertisers activated a total of 461 campaigns, up 136 percent from the same period last year. That drove 1.01 billion impressions, a similar increase of 139 percent.

Geographically, the market remains focused on Germany: 80.2 percent of all activations, roughly 370 of the 461 campaigns, went to Germany. Switzerland accounted for 11.2 percent, or about 52 campaigns, and Austria for 8.6%, roughly 40 campaigns.

Berlin leads ad spending

By ad spend, Berlin leads with €2.34 million, ahead of Hamburg at €1.66 million and Munich at €1.27 million. Buying patterns point to the same regionalization trend: 80 percent of campaigns, about 369 of 461, were activated by German, Austrian or Swiss agencies for inventory in their own region.

Beyond its geographic growth, programmatic DooH is also becoming increasingly context-driven, according to Displayce. Spending on contextual triggers, such as location or weather, rose 1,290 percent year over year. Displayce did not disclose absolute euro figures for that spending.

The jump in point-of-interest targeting is easier to quantify: 18% of campaigns used POI targeting in 2026, roughly 83 of the 461 campaigns, up from just 0.5 percent in 2025. June 2026 was the strongest month, with ad spend up 312 percent from June 2025, coinciding with the start of the soccer World Cup.

Buying models showed a mix of approaches: 34.5 percent of campaigns relied exclusively on always-on deals, 26.1% exclusively on private non-guaranteed deals, and 20.1 percent exclusively on programmatic guaranteed deals. The remaining roughly 89 campaigns combined multiple buying models. Purchasing was nearly fully automated: 98.9 percent of campaigns were activated in self-service mode, up 5.6 percentage points from the prior-year period.

Urban panels lead placements

Among ad environments, urban panels led with a 29.9 percent share, ahead of transit shelters at 21.1 percent. Train stations followed with 12 percent, and subway inventory with 10.1 percent. Shopping malls accounted for 5.4 percent of placements.

Among advertisers, financial services companies and FMCG brands were the most active, at 25.3 and 23.6 percent respectively. Luxury brands accounted for 12.3 percent, retail and e-commerce for 11, and the automotive sector for 7.4 percent of all campaigns booked through Displayce. Most Displayce bookings in the period went to the media owners WallDecaux, Ströer, Media Frankfurt, Eisbach.media and Gewista.