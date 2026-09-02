UCF Stadium Project: Space Theme Guides Roth Tower Experience

A fiber-optic Star Chamber and constellation-based wayfinding are among the experiential elements created by Dimensional Innovations for the expanded Roth Tower at the University of Central Florida’s football stadium in Orlando.

Dimensional Innovations has completed the branding, immersive design and wayfinding program for the expanded Roth Tower at the University of Central Florida’s Acrisure Bounce House – just in time for the college football season.

The project connects UCF’s football identity with the university’s ties to the space industry. It forms part of a three-year stadium renovation that added premium hospitality areas and expanded the tower’s club space.

At the center of the experience is the Star Chamber, a concealed room designed to resemble a night sky. Fiber-optic points of light twinkle across its curved walls and ceiling, referencing the constellation-named roads found throughout the UCF campus.

Fiber-optic points of light across the Star Chamber’s curved walls and ceiling create an immersive night-sky effect. (Image: Dimensional Innovations)

Astronomy becomes part of game day

The Star Chamber opens into the Galaxy Club, where a Polaris-inspired feature and high-resolution images captured by UCF telescopes continue the celestial theme overhead. Interpretive content explains the imagery and incorporates the university’s astronomy research into the visitor experience.

Bars and gathering spaces throughout the multilevel tower are also named after constellations. These destinations act as landmarks, helping visitors find their way without relying solely on conventional suite numbers.

“We wanted to create spaces that reflect the character of UCF as a whole and give people a reason to come back to the tower even when there isn’t a game happening,” said Ashley Loch, creative director at Dimensional Innovations.