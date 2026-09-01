Events: Hippotizer Powers Two Visual Worlds for Wrestlemania 42

Fourteen Green Hippo media servers drove content across Allegiant Stadium’s extensive LED network as Wrestlemania shifted from a Mad Max-inspired world to a sleek modern look over two nights.

Green Hippo Hippotizer media servers powered the extensive LED production for Wrestlemania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, helping transform the venue into two distinctly different visual environments over the event’s two nights.

Hippotizer media servers drove content across WrestleMania 42’s extensive LED environment at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Image: WWE)

More than 106,000 fans attended the WWE event, with Night One featuring a Mad Max-inspired visual environment before the production shifted to a cleaner, modern aesthetic for Night Two.

The video system fed content to LED displays throughout the stadium, including ring posts and skirts, trusses, barricades, over-ring displays, the entrance ramp and stadium ribbon boards. Screens switched between custom graphics, wrestler entrances, sponsor content, live camera feeds and IMAG throughout the shows.

Upstaging delivered the system, working with WWE media server programmer Chris Keene, project manager Tony Thompson and the wider production team.

Fourteen servers drive the show

The Hippotizer network included eight Kasai MX media servers and six Boreal+ MK2 servers.

The Kasai servers handled several high-resolution canvases, including 7,272 x 864-pixel over-ring displays, LED displays around stadium seating entrances, and 13,856 x 448-pixel lower ribbon boards. The Boreal servers supported the entranceway, ramp, barricades, and other LED elements around the venue.

Wrestlemania 42 combined live action with large-scale LED content, lighting and video effects throughout Allegiant Stadium (Image: WWE)

The production team controlled all media servers through a grandma3 console.

“Video is an integral element in our world. It is constantly featured,” said Keene. “For the most part, we take over the screens with custom pre-produced graphics during entrances, and then the TV truck takes over some screens during matches to show live camera feeds.”

From Mad Max to the Batcave

One of the more elaborate sequences accompanied Cody Rhodes’ entrance, when the LED environment was transformed into a cave inspired by Batman’s lair.

The effect used precisely timed clips across multiple screens, synchronized with audio from the Hippotizer system.

The two-night production shows how LED infrastructure in modern sports and entertainment venues can shift between live video, information, advertising and large-scale scenic content, effectively turning the screens throughout a stadium into part of the show itself.