Software: Uniguest Expands Sports Hub With New Hub AV Software Release

Uniguest has released version 26.3 of its Hub AV software, adding new live video, sports data and content management capabilities to its Sports Hub platform for stadiums, arenas, and other sports venues.

The update adds SRT Stream Ingest, allowing Hub AV to receive secure, low-latency broadcast feeds and redistribute them as multicast TV channels throughout a venue. The capability can be used to deliver feeds such as press conferences, training footage, partner programming and alternative camera views to hospitality suites, concourses and back-of-house areas.

Hub AV 26.3 also introduces Major League Baseball statistics visualizations for digital signage and interactive TV applications. Live data including player statistics, rosters, player bios, game summaries and hit charts can be presented alongside live video and branded content.

Hub AV follows Uniguest consolidation

The release comes shortly after the company renamed Tripleplay as Hub AV as part of a wider consolidation of its technology portfolio under the Hub brand.

The rebranding is intended to make the relationship between Uniguest’s various technologies clearer as the company brings products developed internally and acquired over the years under a common identity. Hub AV combines IPTV, digital signage and video distribution capabilities and is a central part of the company’s Sports Hub offering.

Content management gets Onedrive support

The latest release also adds Microsoft Onedrive folder support, allowing approved folders to feed content directly into the Hub AV digital signage library. The integration aims to make it easier for marketing, sponsorship, guest services, and operations teams to update game-day content.

Additional changes also include enhancements to the Hub AV Interactive TV Portal, expanded cloud support for Samsung Hospitality TVs and Uniguest’s P3 player, and EPG access.

“The role of screens in sports venues has changed enormously,” said James Keen, EVP of marketing at Uniguest. “Fans expect the experience around the game to be every bit as immediate and engaging as the action itself, while commercial and operations teams need the flexibility to react to what is happening in the venue in real time.”

