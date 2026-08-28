Software: 42 Digital Signage Adds Share of Voice Ad Management

New Campaigns module automates booking and delivery of Share of Voice advertising across digital signage and retail media networks.

Wisar Digital has added native Share of Voice (SOV) advertising management to its 42 Digital Signage CMS with the launch of a new module called Campaigns.

The module is designed for digital signage and retail media operators selling advertising inventory as a percentage of screen time rather than fixed-duration slots. It handles the calculations needed to maintain an advertiser’s purchased Share of Voice when creative does not fit neatly into its allocated portion of a playlist.

For example, an advertiser buying 25% of a 60-second loop is entitled to 15 seconds, but may supply a 20-second video. Campaigns then automatically adjusts the effective loop length so the complete video can play while proportionally repeating other content to maintain the SOV purchased by each advertiser.

Operators can define a loop for an individual screen or group of screens, set its duration and determine the increments in which inventory can be sold. Campaigns are then booked against that inventory by percentage.

Unsold inventory can automatically be filled with the network operator’s own house content. A Campaign Report tracks actual plays against booked commitments for individual screens.

The module covers booking, content delivery and reporting but does not handle billing or invoicing, which remains with an operator’s existing financial systems.

“We built Campaigns because we were watching customers manage SOV deals in spreadsheets alongside our software, which defeats the point of having a CMS in the first place,” said Kevin Goldsmith, partner and CEO of Wisar Digital.

Campaigns is available to 42 Digital Signage customers and white-label partners as part of the existing annual software subscription at no additional cost.