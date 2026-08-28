Signage: PPDS Expands Redesign Sustainability Framework Across Display Portfolio

The framework builds on PPDS’ Ecodesign program and applies energy efficiency, repairability, recycling and other lifecycle considerations to new Philips Professional Displays.

PPDS is expanding the sustainability principles developed for its Ecodesign displays across its wider Philips Professional Displays portfolio under a framework it calls Redesign.

The approach covers the product lifecycle from the initial design and manufacturing through packaging, delivery, operation, repair, and end-of-life recycling. PPDS says it will progressively apply Redesign across new professional displays worldwide.

Redesign builds on the methodology used to develop the Philips Signage 3650 Ecodesign display and is organized around six principles: reduce, reuse, repair, refurbish, recycle, and reinvent.

The framework includes reducing the material and energy needed to manufacture and operate displays, designing products with longer lifecycles and upgradeable components, improving repairability, and increasing the use of recycled and bio-based materials.

PPDS began using this approach with its QE-Line Ecodesign display in 2023. The company says the model reduced power consumption by up to 50 percent compared with the equivalent Philips Signage 3000 Series Q-Line display.

Redesign reaches newer display ranges

Products incorporating the framework are already being manufactured, including the Philips Signage 7000 Series introduced at Infocomm 2026, as well as the Philips Signage 5000 Series D-Line and Signage 2000 Series.

PPDS says Redesign also extends beyond the displays to packaging and transportation. The changes include smaller packaging, recycled brown cardboard and packaging designed to be almost entirely free of plastic.

The company estimates improvements in palletization and packaging will reduce CO₂ emissions by 184 metric tons annually while saving approximately 107 metric tons of wood each year.