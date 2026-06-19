Infocomm 2026: PPDS Launches Ultraslim Philips Signage 7000 Series

The new 4K UHD displays are up to 60 percent slimmer than comparable Philips signage models and will be available from Q4 2026.

PPDS has introduced the Philips Signage 7000 Series Ultraslim, a new 4K UHD digital signage display line that debuts at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.

The new series is the thinnest and lightest signage range in the Philips Professional Displays portfolio to date, designed for 24/7 environments where aesthetics and installation flexibility are important. The displays can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation and will be offered in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes.

PPDS says the 65-inch model has a depth of just 30 mm, while the other sizes measure 28.5 mm deep. That makes the range 60 percent slimmer than the comparable Philips Signage 4050Q series. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch models are also 10 percent lighter than their 4050Q equivalents, while the 65-inch model is 20 percent lighter.

Slimmer signage format

Target applications include retail, corporate, hospitality, food and beverage, public venues and meeting spaces. All models offer 500 nits brightness and an 11.5 millimeters even bezel.

“The Philips Signage 7000 Series delivers brilliance and beauty for almost any environment, enhancing and opening new opportunities for an even wider audience,” said Bart Wouters, International Product Manager at PPDS.

The displays run on Android 16 SoC and include a TOPS 3.0 Neural Processing Unit for AI-ready applications. They are also compatible with the Philips Wave remote display management platform, giving users tools for setup, monitoring, firmware updates, playlist management, and power scheduling.

The 7000 Series also supports Philips ProStore, Failover backup playback, Philips Smartbrowser for HTML5-based content, optional Philips Screenshare and connectivity including HDMI, USB-C, RS232, LAN, USB, Wifi and Bluetooth.

Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA at PPDS, said the company was not first to market with a slimline signage display, but wanted to focus on delivering a product shaped around customer and partner feedback.

The company is exhibiting in booth C9000 at Infocomm June 17-19.