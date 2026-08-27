Iconic DooH: Piccadilly Lights Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton

Advertising on the Piccadilly Lights screen was paused for 10 minutes yesterday in honor of the late singer Dolly Parton.

On August 25, American country music legend Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80. Numerous media outlets and celebrities paid tribute to the star, not only for her outstanding career but also for her social activism.

The iconic DooH screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, the Piccadilly Lights, also joined in the tributes: On August 26 at 4:00 p.m. local time, commercials were interrupted for a 10-minute special domination.

This tribute once again demonstrates the strength of Iconic DooH: the ability to quickly connect context with high-quality advertising spaces, even beyond the realm of advertising.

The Piccadilly Lights are owned by Landsec and marketed by Ocean Outdoor.

On Times Square, Parton was also remembered: The New Year’s Eve Ball was lit pink in her honor.