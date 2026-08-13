Digital Signage: Palmer Digital Group Named Approved Burger King Menu Board Supplier

Palmer Digital Group (PDG) has been selected as an approved supplier of outdoor digital menu board systems for Burger King franchisees across the U.S. and Canada, opening the company’s technology to a network of approximately 6,000 restaurants.

Under the agreement, Burger King operators can purchase PDG’s single- and triple-panel outdoor digital menu board systems as part of drive-thru modernization projects.

Deployments are already underway, beginning with locations in Wisconsin. PDG says approximately 18 orders have been placed and expects around 30 Burger King locations to be operational by the end of the third quarter, rising to roughly 50 by the end of 2026.

LG Displays power outdoor systems

The Burger King systems will use 49-inch LG outdoor displays integrated into PDG’s modular outdoor enclosures. The design allows individual components to be serviced or replaced rather than requiring replacement of the entire menu board structure.

Franchisees can have the systems installed by PDG or use their own construction teams after completing online installation training. PDG also offers site surveys, foundations, conduit and electrical work, trenching, indoor display installation, and ongoing support.

“Being selected by one of the world’s most recognized QSR brands reinforces our reputation for delivering reliable, innovative outdoor digital menu board solutions,” said Chuck Lewis, president of Palmer Digital Group.

The Burger King agreement expands PDG’s presence in the QSR sector as restaurant operators continue investing in digital drive-thru infrastructure. The company has also been developing technologies including Voice AI integration alongside its outdoor menu board and kiosk systems.