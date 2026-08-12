Contract Renewed: Wall Keeps Advertising Rights in Hamburg

Wall has secured the main advertising rights contract for Hamburg's public transit shelters for the next 15 years. The out-of-home company plans to add hundreds of new shelters during the contract term.

Wall has secured the main advertising rights contract for Hamburg’s public transit shelters for the next 15 years. The company, the German subsidiary of France-based JCDecaux, won a Europe-wide tender and extended its partnership with the metropole in northern Germany. The contract still requires approval from Hamburg’s city parliament, expected in September 2026.

The agreement covers 2,200 shelters, currently equipped with 1,710 analog and digital ad displays in the two-square-meter City Light Poster format. Wall also plans to build 400 additional shelters during the contract term, including 100 with green roofs that serve as stepping-stone habitats for insects.

Partnership Started in 1982

“Hamburg and JCDecaux share a special partnership,” said Jean-François Decaux, co-CEO of JCDecaux. “In the 1980s, the city positioned itself as a media and innovation hub, open to our concept of advertising-funded street furniture, and grasped the potential of this public-private partnership model from the very start.”

The partnership between Hamburg and JCDecaux dates back to 1982. In 2015, the city hosted the launch of Europe’s first digital two-square-meter ad displays on public land — part of a growth story that continued this year, as JCDecaux grew stronger than expected in its first-half results.