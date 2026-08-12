DooH: Samsung Goes Big on OoH for Galaxy Z Fold8

Samsung is using a mix of large-format DooH and transit advertising to promote its latest foldable smartphones across South Korea.

Samsung Electronics has rolled out an integrated out-of-home campaign in South Korea supporting the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphones. The campaign combines a giant digital display at Incheon International Airport with fully wrapped buses operating across Seoul.

The campaign starts at one of the country’s busiest international gateways. At Incheon International Airport, Samsung is using a large-format digital display in a central passenger area to showcase the new Galaxy Z devices to international and domestic travelers.

From airport to city streets

Samsung has extended the campaign into Seoul with fully wrapped blue buses carrying Galaxy Z Fold8 branding and oversized product imagery.

The buses effectively become moving billboards as they travel through the city, while onboard digital displays add another touchpoint for passengers. The approach combines the reach and frequency of transit OoH with the visual impact of large-format DooH.

A Samsung-branded bus carries the Galaxy Z Fold8 campaign through the streets of Seoul. (Image: Samsung)

Rather than relying on a single premium DooH location, the campaign follows its audience through the city. The South Korean manufacturer regularly turns to eye-catching outdoor advertising to market its products. In June 2026, the company took over DooH landmarks in South Korea, Hong Kong and the UK to promote its MicroRGB technology.

The latest campaign puts the emphasis on repetition and reach: a high-profile digital installation for travelers arriving at or departing from Incheon, backed by buses carrying the Galaxy campaign throughout Seoul.