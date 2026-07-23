DooH in DACH: German OoH Tops 10 Percent Again

Out-of-home advertising in Germany grew 5.9 percent in the first half of 2026, far outpacing the overall ad market. The sector's market share climbed to a new high of 10.72 percent.

Germany’s out-of-home industry kept up its growth streak in the first half of 2026. That’s according to new data from the German Out of Home Advertising Association, BAM, based on Nielsen figures from January through June 2026.

Gross ad spending on out-of-home media rose 5.9 percent year-over-year during that period, while the overall German ad market grew just 1.1 percent over the same six months.

The gap pushed combined analog and digital out-of-home to a 10.72 percent share of the German ad market, further strengthening its position in the country’s media mix.

“We’re no longer just a supplementary medium – we’re the growth engine of the German media mix,” said Alexander Stotz, president of BAM.

June marks a strong month

The momentum was especially visible in June. Out-of-Home ad spending grew 9.5 percent compared to the same month last year, making it the strongest-growing month of the year so far, tied with April, which also posted 9.5 percent growth.

Taken together, the numbers point to more than a one-off spike. OoH remains one of Germany’s fastest-growing media categories and continues to gain ground in the overall media mix.

Kai-Marcus Thäsler, BAM’s managing director, pointed to the format’s staying power: “The combination of classic and digital Out-of-Home offers the reach, flexibility and data-driven targeting that more and more companies find convincing today. Having two months in a row with 9.5 percent growth shows just how robust and future-proof our category is.”

The 10.72 percent market share also marks a new high for the category – though not the first time OoH has cleared the 10 percent line. The industry first crossed that threshold in the summer of 2025, also in a first-half result, only to slip just under 10 percent again by the end of the year. Whether 2026 can hold onto double digits for a full year remains the open question.