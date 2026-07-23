Business: LG Expands Commercial Display Services With Financing Program 

LG Electronics USA is connecting commercial display customers with third-party financing and leasing providers. The move builds on the company's recent expansion into manufacturer-backed installation services.

LG Electronics has launched the LG Financing Referral Service, a program that connects B2B customers with participating financial institutions offering financing and leasing options for eligible commercial display projects.

Rather than providing financing directly, LG will refer customers to independent lenders that can structure either capital expenditure (Capex) purchases or operating expenditure (Opex) leases, subject to credit approval. The service targets hospitality, retail, corporate workplace and other commercial environments looking to deploy digital signage while reducing upfront capital costs.

Eligible financing can cover LG commercial display products along with installation, maintenance, extended warranties and LG ConnectedCare services when delivered through participating resellers.

The program also offers lease-end options that may include equipment refreshes, lease extensions, buyouts or equipment returns, depending on the financing agreement.

The referral service marks another step in LG’s strategy to expand beyond supplying display hardware into broader lifecycle services. As reported by invidis earlier this year, the company introduced manufacturer-backed LED installation services under its LG Pro Services program, providing deployment support for resellers and integrators on LED projects.

“As organizations continue investing in digital experiences, many organizations are looking for ways to preserve capital while still deploying the technology their businesses require,” said Mike Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, in announcing the program.

The financing referral service is available in the United States through participating resellers and financing providers.