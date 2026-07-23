Research: Avixa, Futuresource To Study ProAV Demand In Education And Corporate

The research partnership expands Avixa's market intelligence beyond industry forecasts, with demand-side reports on education and enterprise buyers beginning later this year.

Avixa has partnered with market research firm Futuresource Consulting to produce a series of demand-side studies examining how education and corporate organizations are purchasing and deploying professional AV technology.

The research will combine Futuresource’s buyer research with Avixa’s industry membership data to provide insights into technology adoption, purchasing priorities, and channel expectations. The initiative complements Avixa’s existing five-year industry forecasts by adding analysis of end-user demand.

The first report, focused on the North American education market, is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2026. A second study covering the corporate enterprise market will follow in 2027, examining collaboration spaces, enterprise broadcast, broader enterprise AV applications, and the adoption of AI in AV design, deployment, and operations.

According to Avixa, the reports will include perspectives from end users, technology buyers, and systems integrators to provide a more comprehensive picture of market demand.

The announcement follows the expansion of Avixa’s research activities. In June 2026, the association also announced a partnership with Caretta Research to develop a new ProAV Industry Outlook, a twice-yearly global forecast covering technologies, market trends, and business opportunities. The first edition is scheduled for release in 2027.