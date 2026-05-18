LED: LG Launches DV-LED Installation Service 

LG Electronics USA has unveiled a DV-LED installation service under its LG Pro Services program, adding manufacturer-backed deployment support for resellers and integrators.

The first offering, LG Pro Services – DV-LED Installation, provides manufacturer-backed installation support for fixed-price All-in-One LED models and scalable cabinet-based indoor projects. LG says the service is designed to reduce deployment complexity, mitigate risk, and help resellers and integrators scale LED projects more efficiently.

The program adds direct installation capabilities to LG’s existing field engineering support and installation consultation services, which include on-site oversight, mount and inventory verification, and best-practice guidance.

LG says the scope-of-work documentation will define responsibilities between LG and the integrator, including installation of mounts, cabinets, and modules; controller programming; site readiness; and power, data, and source requirements.

The service is intended for resellers, integrators, AV consultants, specifiers, and end users, reflecting LG’s broader push to expand beyond display hardware into services that support project planning, deployment, and long-term partner relationships.