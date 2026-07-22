Business: Kramer Freezes Most AV Prices, Excludes PC-Based Products

Kramer has committed to maintaining current prices across most of its professional AV portfolio through the end of 2026, while increasing inventory of key product families. PC-based products are notably excluded from the price commitment as computing component costs remain volatile.

Kramer is keeping current pricing across the vast majority of its professional AV portfolio for the rest of 2026, but the commitment does not extend to its PC-based products.

The company says VIA collaboration devices, Control Brains, and Management devices are excluded due to ongoing volatility affecting processors, memory, operating system licensing, and other computing components.

The exclusion highlights the ongoing impact of the broader computing and semiconductor markets on parts of the professional AV industry, particularly as growing demand from AI infrastructure and data centers puts pressure on component supply.

Kramer CEO Gilad Yron expects supply chain volatility to continue for at least another year.

“The AV industry is closely tied to the wider semiconductor ecosystem,” Yron said. “Demand for silicon-based components continues to outpace supply across multiple industries.”

For the remainder of its portfolio, Kramer says maintaining current prices should give partners and customers greater certainty when quoting and delivering projects against previously approved budgets.

The company is also increasing inventory across key high-demand product families. The investment is intended to improve product availability, shorten delivery times and reduce the risk of project delays.

Kramer’s announcement comes as professional AV companies continue to navigate fluctuating component costs and supply chains. Yron said the company expects semiconductor capacity to gradually catch up with demand over the next 12 months.