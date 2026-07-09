New Industry Award: DSF Launches the Pixel Awards

The new awards program by the Digital Signage Federation wants to recognize excellent projects and people from the industry. Applications are open, the winners will be announced in September.

The DSF, the Digital Signage Federation, is adding a new industry awards program to its calendar. The organization has announced the launch of the Pixel Awards, an annual initiative designed to recognize standout projects, individual contributors, and innovations across the digital signage ecosystem.

The inaugural edition carries the theme “Where Innovation, Creativity, and Impact Take the Stage” and will culminate in an awards ceremony on September 17, 2026, during the DSF Mix and Mingle event at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, California.

According to the federation, the awards were created to shine a spotlight on excellence across the industry while moving beyond the traditional focus on technology alone. The program aims to recognize the strategic thinking, creativity, execution, and collaboration that contribute to successful digital signage deployments.

Recognizing success

The DSF says the awards are intended to elevate the perceived business value of digital signage by highlighting measurable outcomes, showcasing innovation that advances the industry, and recognizing the people behind successful projects, from emerging talent to long-time industry leaders.

“Digital signage has become a driving force in how organizations transform customer experiences, achieve business outcomes, and connect physical and digital environments,” said Frank Pisano, Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation. “The Pixel Awards create a shared moment of recognition for our community; a stage where the industry’s best work, and the people behind it, get the acknowledgment they deserve.”

Six categories for the first year

The first Pixel Awards program includes five project-based categories and one individual award.

Showstopper — Best Overall Digital Experience: This category recognizes projects that deliver exceptional impact through a combination of strategy, technology, design, and audience engagement.

— Best Overall Digital Experience: This category recognizes projects that deliver exceptional impact through a combination of strategy, technology, design, and audience engagement. Pixel Perfect — Best Visual Design & Creative Execution: The award celebrates outstanding visual design and creative storytelling that enhances the overall digital signage experience.

— Best Visual Design & Creative Execution: The award celebrates outstanding visual design and creative storytelling that enhances the overall digital signage experience. Behind the Screens — Best Technical Innovation / Integration: Focused on technological achievement, this category highlights technical innovation or integration work that expands the capabilities of digital signage.

— Best Technical Innovation / Integration: Focused on technological achievement, this category highlights technical innovation or integration work that expands the capabilities of digital signage. Engagement Engine — Best Audience Engagement / Measurable Impact: Projects in this category are judged on their ability to generate meaningful audience engagement while delivering measurable business results.

— Best Audience Engagement / Measurable Impact: Projects in this category are judged on their ability to generate meaningful audience engagement while delivering measurable business results. Rollout Rockstar — Large-Scale Deployment / Execution Excellence: The category recognizes excellence in planning, coordination, and execution for large-scale digital signage rollouts.

— Large-Scale Deployment / Execution Excellence: The category recognizes excellence in planning, coordination, and execution for large-scale digital signage rollouts. Industry Illuminator — Individual Excellence / Industry Impact: The only people-focused award in the program is designed to honor an individual whose leadership, innovation, and influence have had a meaningful impact on the industry.

Independent judging panel

Project submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of industry veterans, including Paul Fleuranges, Wayne Rasor, Dominic Desieno, Len Dudis, and Kim Sarubbi.

Unlike the project categories, nominees for Industry Illuminator will be selected through a vote of the DSF membership.

Rather than focusing solely on technical specifications, entrants will be asked to tell the story behind their projects. Submission requirements include a project description, an explanation of the challenges addressed and innovations introduced, as well as quantified results. Applicants are also required to provide supporting visuals and a short video.

The federation emphasized that high-production-value presentations are not necessary, encouraging participants to provide an authentic account of their work and the teams behind it.

Submission window open through July

Entries are being managed through the DSF’s Judgify platform. The submission portal opened on June 1, 2026, and will remain open through July 31, 2026.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced in August, while winners will be revealed during the September 17 awards ceremony. Submission fees are set at $275 per entry for DSF members and $400 for non-members. The organization noted that end users can apply for DSF membership at no cost, while other organizations and individuals can apply for prorated memberships covering the remainder of 2026.

Ceremony open to the industry

The September awards ceremony will be open to the public, although capacity will be limited. Finalists will receive reserved tickets, while attendees will also have access to the DSF Mix and Mingle networking event taking place alongside the awards presentation.

Additional information, including submission requirements, judging criteria, and entry guidelines, is available through the Pixel Awards section of the Digital Signage Federation website.