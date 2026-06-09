USA: DS Businesses Struggle with Visa Barriers

With Infocomm 2026 just days away, the focus on the show floor will be on product innovation - but behind the scenes, a different issue is dominating conversations among US-based digital signage providers: access to international talent.

In discussions with more than a dozen companies, Sixteen:Nine/invidis found a consistent concern across the industry. Tightened US visa regulations are making it increasingly difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to hire skilled software developers from abroad – particularly from India, a key talent pool for the sector.

Rising costs and shrinking access

For many digital signage firms, the problem is not just administrative complexity but cost. Industry executives report that visa applications now involve six-figure processing expenses, putting them out of reach for most SMEs.

This is particularly problematic for a sector that relies heavily on specialized software talent. Unlike larger technology firms, most digital signage companies operate with limited resources, leaving them unable to compete for international hires under current conditions.

Shift to offshore development

As a result, companies are adapting their strategies. Rather than building teams in the US, many are expanding development operations abroad. India remains the primary destination, but Canada and several EU markets are also seeing increased investment.

This shift is not limited to hiring. Corporate workflows are evolving as well: meetings and project coordination are increasingly being relocated outside the US to avoid visa hurdles. What was once a globally connected industry is becoming more regionally segmented.

Limited impact on Infocomm attendance

The visa situation is also affecting the industry’s flagship event. Several potential attendees – particularly from India – have already cancelled their trips to Las Vegas.

According to industry sources, US authorities are currently offering very limited visa interview appointments in India, making it difficult even for short-term business travelers without a valid visa to secure entry.

A growing structural challenge

While the issue is not new, many in the industry say it has intensified in recent months. For digital signage, which sits at the intersection of IT, software, and AV, access to global talent has long been a competitive advantage.

Now, companies are being forced to rethink how and where they operate. The long-term implication could be a gradual decoupling of US-based operations from global development ecosystems – reshaping how innovation is organized in the ProAV sector.