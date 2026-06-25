Trade Show Postponed: Euroshop Middle East Moves to 2027

The Dubai debut of the Euroshop spinoff is pushed back by one year. Messe Duesseldorf and its Gulf Office cite the need for better conditions on the ground — and they are not the only ones adjusting their plans in the region.

The first edition of Euroshop Middle East in Dubai has been postponed by one year. Messe Duesseldorf and the Messe Duesseldorf Gulf Office announced the decision jointly.

The show was originally scheduled for October 26–28, 2026. It will now take place October 25–27, 2027. According to the organizers, the delay is necessary to establish the best possible framework conditions for the event.

Petra Cullmann, Executive Director at Messe Düsseldorf, said the organizers want to stage the event “in an environment that offers our exhibitors, partners and visitors maximum planning security and optimal conditions for successful business.”

Infocomm Edge Also Delayed

Euroshop Middle East is not alone in adjusting its regional timeline. ProAV industry association Avixa has also pushed back its Middle East expansion: Infocomm Edge will now likewise take place in late October 2027.

Both Avixa and Messe Düsseldorf are responding to the geopolitically tense situation in the region. Despite the postponements, both the retail media and integrator sectors continue to see strong opportunity in Dubai and its surroundings. Euroshop points to the “growing relevance of the region for global trade.”

The next Euroshop in Germany takes place February 18–22, 2029, in Düsseldorf.