Infocomm Edge: Avixa Postpones Dubai Show to 2027

Due to the onfoing Middle East conflict, Avixa delays the debut of Infocomm Edge to 2027. A smaller, invite-only “Edge Preview” in 2026 will set the stage for the full-scale launch in Dubai.

Avixa has postponed its new Middle East trade show to 2027. Originally scheduled for 27–28 October this year, the event – dubbed “Infocomm Edge” – is now set to take place on the same dates one year later. The host location will remain the Festival Arena in Dubai.

“After close consultation with our partners in the region, we’ve taken a deliberate decision to move the full event to 2027 to ensure it lands with maximum impact – particularly at a time when government bodies are aligning investment decisions with long-term strategic priorities,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, CEO of Avixa.

Preview Event Planned for Q4

As the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains too unpredictable to plan for a full-scale trade show, Avixa is pivoting to an interim step: a preview event. The “Edge Preview” will be held as an invitation-only gathering sometime in the fourth quarter of 2026 in Dubai.

The preview event will focus on collaborative formats aimed at exploring how integrated AV technologies can contribute to regional development. Topics are expected to include productivity, user engagement, talent retention, and broader economic factors such as investor confidence and destination attractiveness.

Showcase-Focused Concept Stays in Place

According to Avixa, planning for Infocomm Edge 2027 is continuing in parallel. Integration companies have reportedly begun submitting design concepts for core event elements, with an emphasis on demonstrating the measurable outcomes of AV deployments in real-world environments.

“The positive response to our announcement of Infocomm Edge earlier this year reinforced a clear market need for a different kind of event – one focused on how integrated AV delivers real-world outcomes,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, CEO of Avixa. “At the same time, this year’s Edge Preview will be a focused, high-value forum designed for the current moment. By bringing together senior decision-makers, end users, and consultants, we will be creating a space to explore how AV can actively support regional regeneration, productivity, and engagement – and to shape the direction of Infocomm Edge 2027 through real collaboration and shared insight.”

A central role in shaping the event is played by the Infocomm Edge End User Council, a group of regional organizations contributing to the development and evaluation of these concepts. Confirmed participants include companies and institutions such as Emirates, du, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Education Academy, Atlantis, Miral, and Jollibee.

Further details regarding the Edge Preview, including the exact date and venue, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Avixa also indicated that a limited number of partnership opportunities for technology vendors will be made available.