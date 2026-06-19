Infocomm 2026: Nsign Runs on Brightsign Players

Nsign has announced a partnership with Brightsign at Infocomm 2026. The CMS platform now runs on the XT1145 and LS445 – including existing installations.

Nsign has announced a partnership with Brightsign at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas. The Spanish CMS platform is now available for deployment on selected Brightsign media players. The integration supports both new installations and existing hardware.

Two models have been certified: the XT1145 and the LS445. The XT1145 targets installations with advanced video, HTML5 and interactive requirements, while the LS445 covers Full HD and 4K deployments with touch and widget support. Additional models are planned for future certification. Nsign states that the platform’s full feature set is available on both devices.

For operators of existing Brightsign networks, the integration removes the need to replace hardware when switching to Nsign. The company is targeting the North American market in particular, where Brightsign players are widely deployed in enterprise networks across retail, QSR, hospitality and corporate environments. AV integrators gain additional deployment options across a range of project sizes.

“North America is a strategic market for nsign, and many of the retailers, restaurant chains and enterprise organisations we engage with already operate Brightsign-based networks. This partnership removes a significant adoption barrier,” said Mónica Fernández, Managing Director at Nsign.

“By making the full nsign feature set available on selected Brightsign players, we are giving integrators a more flexible way to deploy our CMS across different project sizes,” sais Teresa Rojas, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Nsign.